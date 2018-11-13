Harlem Globetrotter visits Baton Rouge school for students with special needs

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Arlington Prep Academy, a school focusing on students with special needs, took a break from studying Tuesday and received an exciting guest.
Harlem Globetrotter, “El Gato” Melendez, gave them a sneak peak of their world famous basketball show. Melendez showed off his seriously sick and slick ball handling skills, which certainly produced plenty of smiles and joy from the students. Tuesday’s visit was part of the Globetrotters' outreach program, Smile Patrol.
“That’s why I love to be at Harlem Globetrotters, because we go beyond the basketball court, we visit schools, we visit hospitals almost every single day, in my case, and for me to come here, it means a lot. It fills me up with happiness,” said Melendez.
The Harlem Globetrotters will bring their Fan Powered World Tour to the Raising Cane’s River Center on Friday, November 30 at 7 p.m.
