Gibson man arrested after cocaine, marijuana found in his car in St. Mary Parish
By WAFB Staff | November 13, 2018 at 11:45 AM CST - Updated November 13 at 11:53 AM

AMELIA, LA (WAFB) - A Gibson man was arrested after authorities seized drugs from his car, according to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday.

On Friday, deputies with the Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle crossing the fog line and center line on Highway 182 in Amelia.

Deputies made contact with the driver, Christopher Prince, 42, and a K9 officer smelled an odor coming from Prince’s vehicle. After searching the vehicle, deputies found 2.5 grams of powdered cocaine, 37 rocks of crack cocaine, 76 grams of marijuana, a Viagra pill and a digital scale.

Christopher Prince (St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office)

Authorities also seized $1,49 from Prince.

Prince was arrested and booked at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

He was booked with the following charges:

  • possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
  • possession of schedule II (powdered cocaine) with intent to distribute
  • possession of schedule II (crack cocaine) with intent to distribute
  • possession of legend drug without prescription (Viagra)
  • possession of drug paraphernalia
  • transactions involving drug proceeds
  • improper lane usage
  • resisting an officer

Prince was released on a $15,000 bond.

