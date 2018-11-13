Gibson man arrested after cocaine, marijuana found in his car in St. Mary Parish

AMELIA, LA (WAFB) - A Gibson man was arrested after authorities seized drugs from his car, according to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday.
On Friday, deputies with the Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle crossing the fog line and center line on Highway 182 in Amelia.
Deputies made contact with the driver, Christopher Prince, 42, and a K9 officer smelled an odor coming from Prince’s vehicle. After searching the vehicle, deputies found 2.5 grams of powdered cocaine, 37 rocks of crack cocaine, 76 grams of marijuana, a Viagra pill and a digital scale.
Authorities also seized $1,49 from Prince.
Prince was arrested and booked at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.
He was booked with the following charges:
- possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
- possession of schedule II (powdered cocaine) with intent to distribute
- possession of schedule II (crack cocaine) with intent to distribute
- possession of legend drug without prescription (Viagra)
- possession of drug paraphernalia
- transactions involving drug proceeds
- improper lane usage
- resisting an officer
Prince was released on a $15,000 bond.
