Free turkey giveaway to celebrate ’Family Medical History Awareness Day’

Ralph’s Pharmacy is giving away free turkeys in honor of Thanksgiving alsol being “Family Medical History Awareness Day.”
Turkeys are free while supplies last on Saturday, November 17 from 10 a.m. until noon.
GRAB A TURKEY ON RALPH’S PHARMACY
- Saturday, November 17
- 10 a.m. to noon
- Ralph’s Pharmacy
- 15013 Highway 44
- Gonzales, LA
Families are encouraged to stop by Ralph’s Pharmacy that morning and ask any health and wellness related questions. There will also be free health screenings available plus door prizes.
