Flu season is here! Here’s what you should know

(KSLA) - Flu season is officially upon us in the United States.
Last year the Center for Disease Control and Prevention estimated over 80,000 people died of the flu or flu-related complications.
The severity for this year is still up in the air according to Dr. Joseph A. Bocchini at Oschner LSU Health Shreveport.
He says they can’t predict how bad this season will be right now, but says a new vaccine is already out that’s different from last year’s.
“A new vaccine was developed for this year which contains two different types of influenza that were in the prior vaccine,” he said. “So the vaccine has been updated to match the viruses that were circulating and are expected to circulate during this flu season.”
Dr. Bocchini says when people are vaccinated they develop antibodies that protect them against the strains. When a vaccination changes though people are no longer protected.
He hears many people turn down getting a flu shot, because they believe it gives them the flu which he says isn’t true.
“There are many respiratory viral infections that can mimic influenza, so if you have the flu vaccine given and then a week later you have a flu like illness, well maybe you unfortunately got the flu before you became immune (or) maybe it’s another virus,” said Bocchini.
Everyone is a risk of getting the flu, but people with chronic illnesses like diabetes, heart and lung disease and people with kidney failure have a higher risk for a more severe disease if they get the flu.
The flu can also create dangerous complications for children who get it.
“Children under five have a high risk for complications,” said Bocchini. “Children under two who get influenza end up being hospitalized at an even higher rate than adults 65 and older.”
Babies under six months also can’t get the vaccination. Bocchini recommends adults that are around babies get their flu shot so they don’t spread it to them.
Tips for avoiding the flu is to wash your hands regularly, because many of the things you touch could have the virus on it. Also cough into your arm to reduce spreading the virus.
People have a chance of getting the flu if they are up to three feet away from someone with it and they cough. Bocchini also suggests avoiding large crowds and people with respiratory illnesses.
Right now there is good supply of vaccine available for the public.
Below are a list of places in the Ark-La-Tex currently offering flu shots:
- All Willis Knight Quick Care Locations. Flu shots for children three and up are available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week. Insurance card and picture ID are required, and no appointment is necessary.
- Veterans enrolled at Overton Brooks VA Medical Center and outpatient clinics in Monroe, Louisiana; Texarkana, Arkansas; and Longview Texas can receive flu shots. There is no charge for the flu shot, but veterans need to bring their VA identification card.
- Overton Brooks VAMC (Shreveport) Walk-in Flu Clinic (no appointment needed) Every Wednesday - October 3 to November 14 from 1-3 p.m. Check-in at the 1South4 Reception Desk at the front entrance of the south wing.
- Longview CBOC Walk-in Flu Clinic (no appointment needed) Every Wednesday – October 3 to December 12 from 1-3 p.m.
- Monroe CBOC Walk-in Flu Clinic (no appointment needed, with the exception of November 21st) Every Wednesday - October 3 to December 19 from 1-3 p.m.
- Texarkana CBOC Walk-in Flu Clinic (no appointment needed) Every Wednesday - October 3 to December 19 from 1-3 p.m.
- Drive Thru Flu Shot Clinic (Main Facility Front Circle) October 6 or October 13 from 8 a.m.-Noon
- Caddo Parish Schools students can also receive their flu shot for free at their school (hyperlink: http://www.ksla.com/story/38847114/caddo-parish-schools-create-free-online-registration-portal-for-parents/)
