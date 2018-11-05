Flu season begins, tips on how to fight it

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Flu season has officially begun, which means it’s time to get serious about fighting the illness. Doctors are pushing hard to encourage people to get their flu shot this year, after last season was one of the worst in decades. Last year, only about 34 percent of adults got the flu vaccine, and the flu season ended with 80,000 flu related deaths and 900,000 hospitalizations.
The Alabama Department of Public Health published a list of the top 10 things you can do to fight the flu:
1. Get Vaccinated
- Call your healthcare provider or county health department to schedule your seasonal flu vaccination.
- Seasonal flu vaccine is usually given from October through March each year. Each year the flu vaccine is updated to fight current flu strains.
- Myth: Receiving the flu shot will make you sick. Truth: The flu shot is made with an inactivated vaccine (containing killed virus) and cannot infect anyone.
- The nasal-spray flu vaccine is made with live, weakened flu viruses.
- Don’t get flu vaccine if you are allergic to eggs, had a severe reaction to a flu vaccine in the past, developed Guillian-Barré syndrome (GBS), are less than six months of age, or if you have a moderate or severe illness with fever.
2. Wash Your Hands
- Wet your hands with warm running water and apply soap.
- Rub hands together to make lather and scrub all surfaces for 20 seconds.
- Rinse hands well under running water.
- Dry your hands using a paper towel or air dryer.
- If possible, use your paper towel to turn off the faucet.
No soap and water? Use alcohol-based hand gel.
- Apply gel to palm.
- Rub the gel over all surfaces and fingers until dry.
Wash your hands immediately after:
- Coughing
- Sneezing
- Using the bathroom
- Handling garbage, animals, and animal waste
- Handling dirty dishes, trash, and laundry
- Being in contact with sick people
- Touching doorknobs, phones, etc.
3. Cover Your Coughs and Sneezes
- Cover your coughs and sneezes with either a tissue or your upper sleeve.
- Droplets from a cough or sneeze can travel up to six feet.
- Avoid crowds and shaking hands during outbreaks.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
4. Stay Home With Fever
Stay at home when you have a fever of 100 degrees F or higher.
Return to normal social and work activities after you've been fever-free without taking fever reducing medicine for 24 hours.
Other flu symptoms may include:
- Dry cough
- Sore throat
- Headache
- Extreme tiredness
- Runny or stuffy nose
- Muscle aches
- Nausea
- Vomiting
- Diarrhea
- Chills
5. Stockpile Supplies
Buy one item each time you shop to build a two- to four-week stockpile.
Stockpile supplies should include:
- Soap and alcohol-based (60% minimum) hand sanitizer
- Fever/pain reducer, cold/flu symptom medications, and anti-diarrheal medications
- Thermometer
- Prescription medications, medical supplies, and equipment
- Pedialyte, juices, electrolyte drinks, and bottled water
- Tissue, paper tissue, and paper towels
- Household cleaners, bleach, rubber gloves, face masks, garbage bags
- Non-perishable food that is easy to prepare such as canned soup, granola bars, and crackers
- Baby food and diapers, if needed
- Pet food, if needed
6. Clean and Disinfect
- Frequently wipe surfaces like door knobs, phones, faucet, and food preparation areas with household disinfectant.
- Always follow label instruction.
- Keep disinfectants away from children, pets, heat, flames, and electrical equipment.
- Don’t share linens, utensils, or dishes without washing first.
- Avoid “hugging” laundry from a sick person.
7. Know Your Office Emergency Plan
Employees should know their office emergency plan.
An Emergency Plan is also known as a Continuity of Operations Plan (COOP), Operations Plan (Op Plan), or Business Strategic Plan.
All organizations should have an emergency plan that addresses critical functions, critical staff, order of succession, vital records, alternate work arrangements, and communications.
Review personnel policies that penalize staff for staying home when they have a fever.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) recommends all employers to assess the flu exposure risk for all employees. The Know Your Emergency Plan (1.8 MB) can assist employers and employees determine risk based on occupation and give examples to reduce exposure risk at work.
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), in partnership with the Alabama Emergency Management Agency (AEMA), recommends all public and private organizations plan and prepare in the case of an emergency, including a pandemic. The purpose of a COOP is to ensure your organization’s essential services continue, assets are protected, and rapid recovery after an emergency event. Please remember the COOP process is a journey, not a destination.
8. Learn Home Care
- Keep a record of fever, other symptoms, and medications given.
- Get plenty of rest and drink clear fluids. Clear fluids include water, broth, sports drinks, and electrolyte beverages for infants.
- Talk to your healthcare provider about a diabetic sick day plan.
- If you have been vomiting, wait four hours after vomiting stops to try eating. Eat small amounts of easily digested foods, such as rice, toast, Jell-O, bananas, and apple sauce. Sip fluids.
- Read the ingredients and follow the directions on medications to relieve sore throat, stuffy nose, cough, fever, aches, nausea, and diarrhea.
- Do not give aspirin to children under age of 19; use acetaminophen (Tylenol) or ibuprofen (Advil or Motrin) as directed.
9. Call Your Doctor If Symptoms Get Worse
For children symptoms include:
- Fast breathing, trouble breathing
- Bluish or gray skin color
- Not drinking enough fluids
- Extreme irritability
- Severe or persistent vomiting
- Not waking up or interacting
- Flu-like symptoms improve but then return with fever and worse cough
For adults symptoms include:
- Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath
- Sudden dizziness
- Pain or pressure in the chest or abdomen
- Confusion
- Severe or persistent vomiting
- Flu-like symptoms improve but then return with fever and worse cough
10. Stay Informed
Remember influenza can occur anytime of the year, so stay informed and “do10 Fight the Flu.”
For national flu information, go to Flu.gov .
For state flu information, request a subscription to the SHARE listserv by calling 1-866-264-4073.
For local flu information, contact your area EP Team and talk to your healthcare provider or county health department.
CDC urges you to take the following actions to protect yourself and others from influenza (the flu):
· CDC recommends a yearly flu vaccine as the first and most important step in protecting against flu viruses.
· While there are many different flu viruses, a flu vaccine protects against the viruses that research suggests will be most common. (See Vaccine Virus Selection for this season’s vaccine composition.)
· Flu vaccination can reduce flu illnesses, doctors’ visits, and missed work and school due to flu, as well as prevent flu-related hospitalizations.
· Everyone 6 months of age and older should get a flu vaccine every year before flu activity begins in their community. CDC recommends getting vaccinated by the end of October. Learn more about vaccine timing.
· Vaccination of high risk persons is especially important to decrease their risk of severe flu illness.
· People at high risk of serious flu complications include young children, pregnant women, people with certain chronic health conditions like asthma, diabetes or heart and lung disease and people 65 years and older.
· Vaccination also is important for health care workers, and other people who live with or care for high risk people to keep from spreading flu to them.
· Children younger than 6 months are at high risk of serious flu illness, but are too young to be vaccinated. People who care for infants should be vaccinated instead.
· Try to avoid close contact with sick people.
· While sick, limit contact with others as much as possible to keep from infecting them.
· If you are sick with flu symptoms, CDC recommends that you stay home for at least 24 hours after your fever is gone except to get medical care or for other necessities. (Your fever should be gone for 24 hours without the use of a fever-reducing medicine.)
· Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze. Throw the tissue in the trash after you use it.
· Wash your hands often with soap and water. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub.
· Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth. Germs spread this way.
· Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs like the flu.
· See Everyday Preventive Actions[257 KB, 2 Pages] and Nonpharmaceutical Interventions (NPIs) for more information about actions – apart from getting vaccinated and taking medicine – that people and communities can take to help slow the spread of illnesses like influenza (flu).
· If you get the flu, antiviral drugs can be used to treat your illness.
· Antiviral drugs are different from antibiotics. They are prescription medicines (pills, liquid or an inhaled powder) and are not available over-the-counter.
· Antiviral drugs can make illness milder and shorten the time you are sick. They may also prevent serious flu complications. For people with high risk factors[702 KB, 2 Pages], treatment with an antiviral drug can mean the difference between having a milder illness versus a very serious illness that could result in a hospital stay.
· Studies show that flu antiviral drugs work best for treatment when they are started within 2 days of getting sick, but starting them later can still be helpful, especially if the sick person has a high risk factor or is very sick from the flu. Follow your doctor’s instructions for taking this drug.
· Flu symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, body aches, headache, chills and fatigue. Some people also may have vomiting and diarrhea. People may be infected with the flu, and have respiratory symptoms without a fever.
