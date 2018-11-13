FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rounds of light rain expected this evening and overnight

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Clouds, mist, and drizzle were the ‘lowlights’ of Tuesday’s weather, made to feel even more disagreeable by temperatures that hovered in the low to mid 40s for much of the day.
While many neighborhoods have been rain-free for a good bit of the afternoon, Doppler radar trends and the First Alert FutureCast are indicating additional rounds of mainly-light rains for the evening and overnight. Some Baton Rouge area neighborhoods could still be dealing with light mist and/or drizzle in the early Wednesday morning.
It will be a cloudy start for Wednesday with wake-up temperatures in the low to mid 30s for the Red Stick. While we expect metro BR to dodge a freeze on Wednesday morning, communities near the LA/MS state line could flirt with a light, brief freeze to start the day. We should get some breaks in the crowd clouds by the mid-day, with mostly cloudy skies for the afternoon and highs in the mid to upper 40s for the Capital region.
Skies will continue to clear into Wednesday evening, setting the stage for the season’s first freeze for Baton Rouge. The latest First Alert Forecast calls for a low of 30 degrees on Thursday morning for BR’s Metro Airport with upper 20s for areas north and east of Capital City. Fortunately, the freeze will be of short duration with sunshine taking most of the Baton Rouge area into the low to mid 50s for Thursday afternoon.
The First Alert Outlook calls for a slow-but-steady warming trend from Friday into and through the weekend with temperatures returning to the mid and upper 60s for Saturday and Sunday afternoon under mostly sunny skies. The dry spell continues through next Monday and Tuesday but our latest round of forecast guidance now has rain returning next Wednesday and into Thanksgiving Day.
