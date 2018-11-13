FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rounds of light rain expected this evening and overnight

It will be a cloudy start for Wednesday with wake-up temperatures in the low to mid 30s for the Red Stick. While we expect metro BR to dodge a freeze on Wednesday morning, communities near the LA/MS state line could flirt with a light, brief freeze to start the day. We should get some breaks in the crowd clouds by the mid-day, with mostly cloudy skies for the afternoon and highs in the mid to upper 40s for the Capital region.