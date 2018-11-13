Fires put pressure on California utilities despite new law

Private security guards block the road in Pulga, Calif., Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, to where investigators were trying to determine how the deadly Camp Fire started in Northern California that destroyed the town of Paradise. With the cause of the inferno under investigation, Pacific Gas & Electric Co. came under scrutiny after telling state regulators that it had been having a problem with an electrical transmission line in the area before the fire broke out. Investigators with the state fire agency were at the scene of the transmission line Monday. (AP Photo/Peter Banda) (AP)