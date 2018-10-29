FDA approves new flu treatment for first time in 20 years

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - As flu season gets underway, medical experts say it’s not looking to be as bad as the 2017-2018 season.
Washing your hands, covering your cough and getting a flu shot will help fight the virus, but for the first time in two decades there’s a new treatment.
“I do believe this treatment can help save lives,” said Dr. Marsh Cuttino, chairman of emergency medicine for Henrico Doctors' Hospital.
He believes the flu might have met its match with a new FDA-approved treatment called Xfluzia.
“This is a single dose medication, which helps reduce the severity of the flu,” Cuttino said.
Cuttino says it’s not a cure or an antibiotic.
“What it’s doing is it’s preventing the flu from continuing to replicate inside you,” Cuttino said.
The treatment is set to be ready by mid- to late November.
Xflusia is different than the current and popular treatment of Tamiflu.
“Unlike our current treatment Tamiflu, you only have to take it once. Tamiflu you have to take for five days," Cuttino said.
“If you are young and healthy you might be able to benefit from Tamiflu. If you have other diseases you might be able to benefit from Xfluzia. It depends on how you are as a patient," Cuttino said.
Cuttino says don’t wait until you have the flu to do something.
“The flu shot can save your life," Cuttino said.
Last year’s flu season was worse than usual, health officials say. Although many aren’t expecting a repeat this year, it’s too early to tell how bad it will be.
“Theoretically you can kill someone by not getting your flu shot,” Cuttino said.
As of now, medical experts are not sure what or if there are any side effects using the new product.
Your physician will talk with you to help make the decision on which treatment is better for you.
