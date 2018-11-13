EBRSO deputy involved in wreck while responding to crash; unit flipped

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A deputy with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office was injured Monday night in a wreck.
Emergency officials say the deputy sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital. The wreck, involving a flipped EBRSO SUV, happened on Airline Highway near S Sherwood Forest sometime between 5 and 6 p.m.
A spokesperson with EBRSO says the deputy was responding to a crash and was driving through the intersection when the other driver involved in the wreck failed to yield and hit him, causing his unit to flip.
No other details are currently available. We will update this story when we know more.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.