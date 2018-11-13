EBR Schools superintendent to discuss LEAP scores, district rankings at Reagan Luncheon

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Parish School Superintendent Warren Drake is scheduled to speak at the Ronald Reagan Newsmaker Luncheon at 12 p.m. Tuesday at Cafe Americain.
According to organizers, the superintendent is expected to address recent district and school rankings, as well as, the progress being made in the parish school system.
East Baton Rouge Parish recently received a "B" ranking for improvement from the Louisiana Department of Education.
City Constable candidates Trey Bargas (R) and Jerrica Williams (D) will also speak at the event. They will face each other in the December 8 runoff.
School board candidates Vereta Lee and Dadrius Lanus have also been invited. Both Democrats, they will face off in the Dec. 8 runoff in School Board District 2.
The Ronald Reagan Newsmaker Luncheon is sponsored by the Republican Party of East Baton Rouge Parish and is open to the public.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.