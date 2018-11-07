Doctors trying to prevent historic flu season

SHELBY COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - The CDC says a historic-high 185 children died from the flu last year.
Doctors say it is so important to get your child a flu shot, as soon as possible.
According to the CDC, 80 percent of the children killed last year did not have their flu shot. Right now, Alabama is seeing sporadic flu cases so before localized areas start to see an influx of cases doctors say you need to take advantage of this time and get vaccinated.
Dr. David Aizenman with Helena’s Family Doctor says if you have not gotten the shot, you need to get it now.
“It takes the vaccination exactly two weeks maybe more to be fully protected and once everyone at your school or everyone at your job site has influenza you have probably been exposed and don’t have that two week lag period to allow the vaccination to become effective,” he said.
