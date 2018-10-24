Doctors: Now is the time to get your flu shot

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Flu season is approaching, and doctors say now is the time to get vaccinated.
Doctors say the month of October may be the perfect time to get your annual flu shot because when flu season comes, your body will already be prepared.
A common misconception people have about flu vaccines is that it will give you flu like symptoms. However, if you get your flu shot now, doctors say it will benefit you as well as everyone else around you.
According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, getting your flu vaccination will reduce the risk of contracting and spreading the disease by 60 percent.
People often makes claims of getting flu-like symptoms due to a vaccine, but Nurse Practitioner Amy Upton says it is actually a myth.
“Most likely what happened is you got the vaccine and you’ve already been exposed to the flu, so you then got the flu,” said Upton. “There’s no live virus in the flu vaccine, so we are not giving you the flu.”
Upton said getting your vaccination every year is important because your body’s immune response to a vaccine declines over time.
The CDC says it’s best to try to predict what the flu outbreak will look like every year, which is why the vaccine you got last year will not be the same as the one offered this year.
“You’re not covered year to year, the flu vaccine changes and the flu strain that we get changes every year,” said Upton.
Not only will getting your vaccination help prevent you from getting the flu, it will also help the community too.
“It’s very important that we are all vaccinated and that we have a high herd immunity so that our entire population is vaccinated,” said Director of Public Health Casie Stoughton. “It’s our best defense. It’s kind of like building a fortress around our community so flu can’t get in. It can’t make us sick, and it that’s what we want.”
This year, CDC officials expect as many as 35 million flu cases with peak months being from December through February.
Copyright 2018 SITE. All rights reserved.