Doctors expecting same strain as 2017, urge everyone to get flu shot now

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Flu season is upon us, and so far this year the flu is being blamed on two deaths in North Carolina.
There are measures you can take to protect yourself. But, Atrium Health is not offering the flu mist this time around because officials say it didn't work last year.
Doctors say you need to get the flu shot now.
"Parents and adults everyone should take the flu seriously," said Rhonda Patt, a pediatrician at Atrium.
Last year the flu spread like wildfire, killing almost 400 people in North Carolina. This year, doctors are adapting their plan based on what they learned.
They're expecting the same strain of the flu, but doctors say the shot has been updated to work better.
"If the flu vaccine can hit even a 50 to 60 percent effectiveness, we will see a milder flu season," said Patt.
However, Some people still aren't sure.
"Flu shots in general - I just don't do it," one woman told us.
Children are especially at risk. One child in Florida already died from the virus this year.
"A parent knows their child better than anyone else does," said Patt.
She says if you notice symptoms, don't hesitate to call your doctor.
The best advice if your child does get sick: keep them home so they don’t spread it.
