Doctors in Coastal Empire taking precautions after SC flu death

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The first flu death this season is in South Carolina, and doctors in the Coastal Empire say their main focus, now more than ever, is awareness and preparedness.
It’s that time of year again when hospitals like Memorial Health receive an influx of patients with flu-like symptoms. Although these emergency situations haven’t happened yet, they’re pushing everyone to take precautions to lower the frequency.
Doctors say it’s common to get a cold during temperature snaps, but make sure you’re covering your mouth and avoiding spreading those germs. They also say even if you still get sick after receiving a flu shot, getting the shot lessons your chance of more sever symptoms or a possibly fatal outcome.
“Even though you do get the flu vaccine and you did get documented symptoms, it’s possible that your symptoms may have been slightly decreased having gotten the flu vaccine,” Dr. Joseph Hogan, Emergency Physician, Memorial Health.
The Chatham County Health Department is holding a drive-thru flu vaccination clinic on Thursday, Nov. 15. It will be held in the parking lot across from Goodwill on Sallie Mood Drive from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
