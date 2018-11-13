Clinton mayor, former chief plead not guilty during arraignment

CLINTON, LA (WAFB) - Arraignment was held Tuesday at the East Feliciana Parish Courthouse for current Clinton Mayor Lori Ann Bell and former police chief Fredrick Dunn for charges stemming from their October 12 arrest.
Both pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanor counts of obtaining leased vehicles by false representation and one felony count of malfeasance in office.
Bell and Dunn are accused of leasing four SUVs for the city of Clinton without getting council approval and leaving the city more than $200,000 in debt.
RELATED:
Dunn resigned as police chief on October 10. Two days later, Dunn and Bell turned themselves into the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office and bonded out of jail the same day.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.