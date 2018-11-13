Blue Cross Foundation announces $2M in grant awards

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
The Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation has announced more than $2 million in grants over the last month. The slate of grant awards includes the expansion of successful programs, as well as new community-wide efforts to address social determinants of health.
Among those grant awards announced in October:
- A $1 million commitment over three years to Geaux Get Healthy, a project of HealthyBR and a partnership with the Humana Foundation that will address food availability in the greater Baton Rouge area
- $505,000 to the United Way of Central Louisiana for the Strong Neighborhoods Project, which will connect neighbors in several low-income areas of Pineville for healthier and more resilient neighborhoods
- $310,000 to the New Orleans-based Silverback Society to double the number of young people participating in their unique model of intensive mentorship for young men and women in 26 elementary schools and 8 elementary school
- $95,000 to James Storehouse of Covington in support of The Open Table Initiative, which will support vulnerable young adults aging out of the foster care system with a “family” of mentors
- $95,000 to Baton Rouge-based Front Yard Bikes to expand their initiative of tutoring, mentorship, providing reliable transportation and teaching personal responsibility through repairing and rebuilding bikes at local shops
- $80,000 to Hope for Opelousas to expand their highly successful model of tutoring and family engagement to include first- through fourth-graders in Opelousas
The Foundation also made more than $200,000 in grant awards as part of its annual Angel Award program, which honors everyday men and women doing extraordinary good for Louisiana’s children. Nine honorees were announced at an event on Oct. 15 in Baton Rouge, each receiving a $25,000 grant to the nonprofit of his or her choice.
“Our Foundation has been focused on making more connections across the state and growing relationships with important community nonprofits doing the work that will affect the health of our state’s children,” said Michael Tipton, president of the Blue Cross Foundation.
“This portfolio of awards represents the results of that work – finding great partners in communities across Louisiana who are making a difference,” he added.
For those interested in submitting an application for the Foundation’s grantmaking program, Tipton encourages them to reach out to Foundation staff to begin a conversation. Applications are taken throughout the year, and it can take six to eight weeks to put together an application.
Contact information for Foundation staff members, as well as information about the organization’s grant programs, can be found online.
Information on this page was provided by the Blue Cross Foundation.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.