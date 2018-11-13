Baton Rouge Salvation Army offers shelter during extreme cold temperatures

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Salvation Army is offering shelter as temperatures are expected to drop in the Baton Rouge.
The facility will provide a limited number of beds and hot meals to men without shelter at The Salvation Army Center of Hope at 7361 Airline Hwy.
Check-in will start each day at 4 p.m. at the shelter, and guests are welcome to stay until temperatures reach above 40 degrees.
“The Salvation Army is open 365 days a year to provide essential services and to give hope to those in need in the Greater Baton Rouge area," Salvation Army Command Officer, Major Donald Tekautz said. "No one should have to suffer in the cold!”
