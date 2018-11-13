Baton Rouge organizations offering shelter during cold nights

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Organization in Baton Rouge say they’re ready to provide shelter as temperatures are expected to drop below 40 degrees this week.
The Salvation Army is offering shelter will provide a limited number of beds and hot meals to men without shelter at The Salvation Army Center of Hope at 7361 Airline Hwy. Check-in will start each day at 4 p.m. at the shelter, and guests are welcome to stay until temperatures reach above 40 degrees.
“The Salvation Army is open 365 days a year to provide essential services and to give hope to those in need in the Greater Baton Rouge area," Salvation Army Command Officer, Major Donald Tekautz said. "No one should have to suffer in the cold!”
The Society of St. Vincent de Paul said it has initiated its freeze plan by expanding bed capacity Tuesday night to keep men, women and children out of the cold. The organization operates three night shelters, each with over 160 beds, and one homeless day center.
The society also runs two emergency shelters for men, one for homeless women and children and one for families and children.
Here’s a list of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul shelter locations:
- 220 St Vincent De Paul Dr; Phone: (225) 383-7837
- Sweet Dreams Shelter 1623 Convention St; Phone: (225) 383-7341
- 445 Marquette Ave; Phone: (225) 928-7612
- 5621 Government St; Phone: (225) 925-5255O
