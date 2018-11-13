Baton Rouge Fire Department shares cold weather safety tips

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - As the capital area experiences chilly temperatures for the first time this fall, the Baton Rouge Fire Department wants to remind residents of some simple cold weather safety tips.
Officials with BRFD say it’s not too early to begin preparing for winter weather and recommend following these 10 easy steps you and your family safe.
- Make sure your heater or furnace is serviced at least once a year
- Have chimneys and vents cleaned and inspected at least once a year
- Only use dry seasoned wood in your fireplace or woodstove
- Make sure your fireplace screen is metal or heat-tempered glass and is secured and in good condition
- Dispose of cooled ashes in covered metal containers and keep them at least 10 feet from the home
- Tell children to stay at least 3 feet away from the fireplace and/or space heater.
- Only use space heaters that have automatic shut-offs.
- Only plug space heaters directly into electrical outlets. Do not use extension cords. Place space heaters at least 10 feet from anything flammable.
- Test all of the smoke alarms in your home and make sure they are all working properly. Place smoke alarms on every level of your home, as well as, in and outside each sleeping area.
- Test all of the carbon monoxide alarms in your home and make sure they are all working properly. Place carbon monoxide alarms on every level of the home and outside each sleeping area.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.