Baldwin VFD holding benefit for deputy fighting cancer

ST. MARY PARISH, LA (WAFB) - The Baldwin Volunteer Fire Department is holding a benefit for a St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy battling cancer.
On Tuesday, November 13 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., plate lunches of fried fish and white beans will be sold at the Baldwin fire station to support Deputy Ross Mire. The money will help pay for his medical expenses. Mire is currently in Houston, Texas undergoing treatment for Ewing’s Sarcoma, a rare type of cancer that affects the bones and surrounding soft tissues.
Plates are $10 each and can be picked up at the fire station, located at 504 Main St. Tickets for lunches can also be purchased at the Chitimatcha Tribal Police Department, located at 211 Coushatta Dr. in Charenton.
