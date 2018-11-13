Ascension Parish Sheriff Jeff Wiley confirms he will retire in Jan. 2019

GONZALES, LA (WAFB) - Longtime Ascension Parish Sheriff Jeff Wiley has made his retirement official.
Wiley will retire in January 2019, just before his daughter takes office as an Ascension Parish judge, his spokesperson confirmed Tuesday.
Wiley announced earlier this year that he would step down as sheriff, a position he’s held for 22 years, if his daughter was elected as a judge.
His daughter, Erin Wiley Lanoux, was elected to the position of Parish Court Judge on November 6.
Wiley has previously said he has full confidence that Chief Deputy Robert “Bobby” Webre, who would succeed him by law, would be a “very capable” sheriff of Ascension Parish until an election for sheriff is held.
