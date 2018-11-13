Arrest made after social media threats against Hammond High Magnet

I cannot adequately express our appreciation to law enforcement for their swift response to this case, which was brought to our attention thanks to proactive communication among a student, the young person’s parent, and Principal Shelly Gaydos in the minutes before students arrived on campus. We opted to err on the side of safety, and I’m pleased to report that after a thorough search Hammond High Magnet is safe and that we will be ready to hold classes there again on Tuesday.

Superintendent Melissa Stilley