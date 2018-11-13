Arrest made after social media threats against Hammond High Magnet

HAMMOND, LA (WAFB) - An arrest has been made after Hammond High Magnet School was closed Monday and Tuesday following potential threats made on social media, say officials with the Tangipahoa Parish School System.
Classes are schedule to resume Wednesday, November 14. No other details were released about the person arrested.
Law enforcement was brought on campus around 6:30 a.m. Monday after a social media threat was discovered.
The all clear was given around 1:30 p.m. School officials released a more in depth statement later in the day.
Hammond High Magnet School was the only school affected by the threat, according to Tangipahoa Parish School System officials.
The school plans to have an increased presence of law enforcement in the coming days as a precaution.
“We want our students to feel safe and we want our parents to be reassured that our students’ safety is our priority not only today but every day,” Stilley said.
