Tigers up 1 spot in AP Top 25 Basketball Poll

Tigers up 1 spot in AP Top 25 Basketball Poll
LSU head coach Will Wade (Photo by: Josh Auzenne/WAFB)
By Kirk Michelet | November 12, 2018 at 12:15 PM CST - Updated November 12 at 12:15 PM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU is No. 22 in the newest AP Top 25 Basketball Poll released Monday.

Last week, the Tigers (2-0) beat Southeastern Louisiana 94-63 and UNC Greensboro 97-91 to start the season.

Duke is the new No. 1 ranked team, followed by (2) Kansas, (3) Gonzaga, (4) Virginia and (5) Tennessee.

SEC Teams in the Top 25:

(5) Tennessee

(9) Auburn

(10) Kentucky

(17) Mississippi State

(22) LSU

LSU’s schedule this week: Tuesday: Memphis (6 p.m. PMAC), Friday: Louisiana Tech (7 p.m. PMAC)

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.