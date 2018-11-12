SU dining and residential halls experiencing outages

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A burst water pipe and power outages have some buildings on Southern University’s campus shut down while crews work to make repairs.
University spokeswoman Janene Tate confirmed a water pipe busted Saturday, leaving some parts of campus without water, but that the pipe was repaired and water has been restored.
The campus is dealing with some issues in Dunn Hall, a dining hall, which is closed until further notice. Dunn is connected to Boley Hall, a residential building, which is experiencing power outages.
Tate tells WAFB crews have been working throughout the night Saturday and much of Sunday to fix the problem. She says Boley Hall is completely without power at this time. Students who lived in that building were sent to hotels last night.
“We sent out text messages and emails Saturday to students warning of potential outages and as we get updates we have been alerting students,” said Tate.
“We understand that this is a very inconvenient issue but we are working as hard as we can to get everything restored as soon as possible. Our crews have been working around the clock and we will continue to update students as we can. Of course student safety remains our number one priority throughout this process,” Tate added.
Tate says the power outages will not affect class. The campus will operate normally on Monday.
