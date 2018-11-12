Southern’s Skelton named SWAC Offensive Player of the Week

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Southern quarterback Ladarius Skelton has been named the SWAC Offensive Player of the Week after a career night against the Golden Lions.
The sophomore QB threw four touchdowns on 12 completions in the Jags 56-24 victory against Arkansas Pine-Bluff.
Skelton threw for a career-high 283 yards and completed touchdown strikes of 28, 57, 45, and 15.
He was also named the Offensive Player of the Week after Southern’s win against Prairie View earlier this season.
SWAC PLAYERS OF THE WEEK:
Defensive Player of the Week: Joseph McWilliams (DB/Grambling State)
Specialist Player of the Week: Booker Chambers (RS/WR Mississippi Valley State)
Newcomer Player of the Week: Devanir Martin (DB/Grambling State)
