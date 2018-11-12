Power nearly restored for buildings affected by outages at Southern University

UPDATE:
The power is nearly restored for the buildings at Southern University that were affected by a power outage, according to a university spokesperson on Monday.
Dunn Dining Hall and Boley Residential hall are still out of power after outages on campus over the weekend.
Officials with the university say the power outages were caused when a water pipe busted on Saturday.
The university, law center, and ag center will remain closed until 12 p.m. Monday. Officials say the delayed opening is out “caution and safety.”
Classes campus-wide will be delayed until 1 p.m. Monday.
Classes are cancelled at Southern University Laboratory School all day Monday because of the power outages, according to the school’s assistant principal.
The following academic and residential buildings were affected:
- Law Center and Law Annex
- Higgins Hall
- Mayberry Dining Hall
- John B. Cade Library
- J.S. Clark Administration
- Donald Wade House
- Southern University Museum of Art
- J. S. Clark Annex (Human Resources)
- Lottie Anthony
- Dunn Dining Hall
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A burst water pipe and power outages have some buildings on Southern University’s campus shut down while crews work to make repairs.
University spokeswoman Janene Tate confirmed a water pipe busted Saturday, leaving some parts of campus without water, but that the pipe was repaired and water has been restored.
The campus is dealing with some issues in Dunn Hall, a dining hall, which is closed until further notice. Dunn is connected to Boley Hall, a residential building, which is experiencing power outages.
Tate tells WAFB crews have been working throughout the night Saturday and much of Sunday to fix the problem. She says Boley Hall is completely without power at this time. Students who lived in that building were sent to hotels last night.
“We sent out text messages and emails Saturday to students warning of potential outages and as we get updates we have been alerting students,” said Tate.
“We understand that this is a very inconvenient issue but we are working as hard as we can to get everything restored as soon as possible. Our crews have been working around the clock and we will continue to update students as we can. Of course student safety remains our number one priority throughout this process,” Tate added.
Tate says the power outages will not affect class. The campus will operate normally on Monday.
