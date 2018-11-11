NOPD: Suspect flashes gun after asking victim for 15 cents

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department says a man was robbed of 25 cents inside of a business Saturday afternoon.
Police say the incident happened around 12:20 p.m. in the 2100 block of Elysian Fields Avenue.
According to the victim, the suspect was trying to make a purchase but was 15 cents short. The suspect turned to the victim who was standing in line behind him and asked him for the 15 cents. When the victim told him no, the suspect showed the victim his gun that he had concealed under his shirt. The victim then gave the suspect 25 cents but the suspect fled the scene without the merchandise he intended to buy.
Police have not released a description of the suspect.
If anyone has any information about the incident, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
