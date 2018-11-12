NOPD searching for missing 83-year-old

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 83-year-old man.
According to NOPD, Samual Bowman, a New Orleans resident, was reported missing Sunday.
The person who reported Bowman missing said he was last seen by his family around 10:00 a.m. in the 3400 block of Cambronne Street.
Bowman has not been seen or heard from him since, and the family told NOPD this is uncharacteristic of him.
Bowman is described as standing 5′7”, weighing 200 pounds with short black and gray hair. According to the report, he may be driving a white Chevrolet Traverse with an unknown temporary license plate number.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Samual Bowman is asked to contact the New Orleans Police Department at 821-2222 or the Second District Police Station at 658-6020.
