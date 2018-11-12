Migrant caravan moving to western Mexico city of Guadalajara

Central American migrant Sofia Hernandez, 5, part of the caravan hoping to reach the U.S. border, sleeps while her family tries to get a ride on a truck, in Celaya, Mexico, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. Local Mexican officials were once again Sunday helping thousands of Central American migrants find rides on the next leg of their journey toward the U.S. border. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) (AP)