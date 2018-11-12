Man accused of choking, biting foot of juvenile

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Baton Rouge police arrested a man accused of physically attacking a 16-year-old girl on Sunday, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by WAFB.
According to the affidavit, the victim was temporarily living with her sister and Clydell Pitts Jr., 29, at a home on Mills Avenue.
The victim told police Pitts accused her of stealing $150 from him on the morning of November 11. When she denied the claim Pitts did not believe her and began arguing with the victim before becoming physically violent, according to the affidavit.
Pitts allegedly hit the victim in the stomach with his elbow and began choking her. After the physical encounter, the victim told the defendant she wanted to another family member’s home.
According to the affidavit, when the vehicle was stopped in the 3000 block of Mission Drive, Pitts attempted to force the victim out of the vehicle and began pulling her hair.
The victim grabbed a handle inside the vehicle and Pitts began grabbing the victim’s foot to pull her out. He then bit the victim’s left foot as he was attempting to get her out of the vehicle, according to police.
Police and EMS soon responded to the scene. EMS crews began treating the victim. Responding officers noticed patches of hair pulled out of the victim’s head that she was holding in her hand. They also noticed a bleeding left foot from bite mark.
Pitts was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of second-degree battery and cruelty to juveniles.
