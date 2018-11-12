LSU soccer advances to NCAA second round on PKs

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The 19th-ranked LSU soccer team advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday with a 2-1 result over Boston University in penalty kicks. Caroline Brockmeier made four saves in the five-round penalty kick shootout and Abbey Newton and Lucy Parker’s conversions in the fourth and fifth round sealed the deal for the Tigers.
Playing in front of a crowd of 1,309 fans at LSU Soccer Stadium, the Tigers and the Terriers battled to a scoreless draw after 110 minutes of play before heading to penalties. In the first seven attempts in penalties, only one was converted and that was McKenna Kennedy of Boston University in round one. After Brockmeier made her third save of penalties in round four, Newton, a freshman, knotted things up at one with her conversion. Brockmeier followed that up by slamming the door shut on Chelsea Churchill’s fifth-round attempt, and Parker finished the match off with her conversion in the fifth round to give LSU the 2-1 advantage in PKs.
- For brackets, notes, and more, visit LSUsports.net.
LSU will head to Tallahassee, Fla., for the second round of the NCAA Tournament and face off against the fourth-seeded USC Trojans on Friday (November 16) at 1 p.m. CT.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.