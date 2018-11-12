LSU soccer advances to NCAA second round on PKs

Playing in front of a crowd of 1,309 fans at LSU Soccer Stadium, the Tigers and the Terriers battled to a scoreless draw after 110 minutes of play before heading to penalties. In the first seven attempts in penalties, only one was converted and that was McKenna Kennedy of Boston University in round one. After Brockmeier made her third save of penalties in round four, Newton, a freshman, knotted things up at one with her conversion. Brockmeier followed that up by slamming the door shut on Chelsea Churchill’s fifth-round attempt, and Parker finished the match off with her conversion in the fifth round to give LSU the 2-1 advantage in PKs.