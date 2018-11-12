Iberville Parish honors veterans with ceremony involving Victory Belles

IBERVILLE PARISH, LA (WAFB) - The Victory Belles from the World War II Museum in New Orleans helped kick off the Veterans Day celebration in Plaquemine at the Civic Center Monday morning.
It was the 10th anniversary for the celebration in Plaquemine, which was moved indoors this year due to the weather. They honored the men and women who served in World War II, as well as the Korean and Vietnam wars.
"I served in Vietnam and Germany and other places all over the world," said Claude Crawford.
"I was in Da Nang, South Vietnam in 1969," said Leroy Vessel.
Both veterans say they were thankful, yet overwhelmed by the love and gratitude shown to them and their peers. “When you served, I mean, everything is about you is about having given to your country,” said Crawford.
Also honored alongside the men and women were three soldiers from Iberville Parish who gave the ultimate sacrifice, which got other veterans reflecting on their days overseas. “Sometimes it was terrifying, but then you look at the big picture... Why are you there? To preserve what we have right here,” said Crawford.
“Prior to coming back from the war, we didn’t know exactly what was being transpired in this country. Lately, I have seen a lot about the Vietnam War era and realized what actually happened, what really happened when I was in South Vietnam. Prior to that, I did not know,” said Vessel.
What they do know is how satisfying it is to see children enjoying a life of freedom thanks to their bravery. “I take pride in that, I take pride in that,” said Crawford.
“It means a lot to see that we are being welcomed home with programs such as this, for us to know that we are a vital part of this country as we were when we went to fight for it,” said Vessel.
They will always remain a vital part for serving the greatest nation in the world. From the WAFB family, thank you to all the men and women who have served for our country.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.