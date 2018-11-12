Hammond High Magnet School closed Monday due to threat

HAMMOND, LA (WAFB) - Officials with the Tangipahoa Parish School System have announced that Hammond High Magnet School will be closed Monday until further notice due to a possible threat made on the campus.
The school system reached out to local law enforcement, which is currently investigating the situation.
“Until we know for sure that the campus is safe, students will not be allowed to remain on campus," officials said in a statement posted to Facebook Monday morning. “We want to always err in the side of safety.”
Hammond High Magnet School was the only school affected by the threat, according to Tangipahoa Parish School System officials.
This is a developing story. We will update this story when more information becomes available.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.