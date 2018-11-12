FIRST ALERT: Soggy, stormy, and cold

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The forecast is about to take a big change once again as showers and storms become the norm over the next few days.
Monday will not only be soggy, but also potentially stormy. The Storm Prediction Center has most of the WAFB viewing area under a Marginal Risk for severe weather. The best timing for the potential for rough weather will be during the morning into the early afternoon. A stray, weak tornado is the main concern followed by gusty winds.
We are not anticipating a widespread severe weather outbreak. More like one or two strong storms with the potential for dropping a tornado.
In addition to the severe threat will be a Marginal Risk for excessive rainfall. In essence most people will receive 1-2″ of rain with a few isolated locations picking up as much as 4″.
It’s in these hard hit isolated locations that we could see some standing water on roadways and poorly drained low lying areas.
A strong Canadian cold front will push through the area late Monday into early Tuesday. This front won’t clear out the clouds and rain, though.
Forecast weather models are now showing a cut-off low forming over the Ark-La-Tex allowing for a lingering of showers and clouds through portions of Wednesday. With clouds in place temperatures won’t move much and we now are no longer forecasting a light freeze for the local area Wednesday morning. Areas to the north and east of Baton Rouge may see a brief light freeze Thursday morning.
If freezing temperatures do occur just cover sensitive plants and bring the pets inside.
A modest warming trend will occur moving into the weekend. This spells good news for the LSU game Saturday.
Expect extremely nice weather for the upcoming weekend.
A weak cold front will arrive during the day Sunday bringing a very slight cool down to start the next week.
Our next storm system will arrive for the middle of the week with rain and storms looking to return Wednesday before Thanksgiving.
Out in the tropics we have Invest 96-L. Invest 96-L is given a 70% chance for development, but is forecast to move into the Bahamas and off the East Coast of the U.S. in the coming week.
