FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Widespread rain, cold on the way

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - While many WAFB neighborhoods had a break from the rain Monday afternoon, rains will be returning for the evening and be widespread later into the night and into Tuesday morning as well.
Get yourself and the youngsters ready for a cold, wet start to Tuesday, with daybreak temperatures in the low 40s for the Red Stick and a wet bus stop and morning drive. The news doesn’t get much better into the afternoon, as highs on Tuesday will only reach the low to mid 40s. In addition, the First Alert Forecast carries scattered rains into Tuesday afternoon before slowly tapering off Tuesday evening into the night.
Clouds will linger into the early part of Wednesday and they will serve as a “blanket,” keeping most of the viewing area above freezing. Clearing will be slow through the day, with another chilly afternoon on the way as Wednesday’s highs only reach the upper 40s for metro Baton Rouge.
The Storm Team continues to alert the region to a brief, light freeze on Thursday morning, mainly for WAFB communities near and north of the east/west interstate corridor (I-10 to I-12). Temperatures could slip into the upper 20s along and north of the LA/MS state line. However, freeze duration will be limited and impact should be minimal, just be sure to protect the sensitive vegetation and have a warm option for the pets.
Highs on Thursday will rebound into the 50s under mostly sunny skies and that will begin a warming trend that extends through the weekend. Maybe more importantly for many of us, the forecast stays dry through the weekend too, with afternoon temperatures climbing into the mid 60s under mostly sunny skies for Saturday and Sunday.
The extended outlook into next week remains dry with daily highs in the mid to upper 60s, allowing for a much needed dry-out across the area.
