Companion Animal Alliance moves animals into new shelter

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Companion Animal Alliance (CAA) animal shelter now has a new home near LSU.
CAA moved from their old spot on Progress Road to Gourrier Avenue near River Road. They moved all their animals Monday morning. Officials say the new location is more centralized, and there’s some other perks as well.
“The air quality here is better. We have larger kennels here for them. We have play areas outside. We have a large dog park for them. We also have a large disaster relief area in case of a hurricane, we can take in animals in our neighboring cities," said Emily Jackson, development director for CAA.
Officials will hold the grand opening for the new shelter Wednesday, November 14 at 1 p.m.
