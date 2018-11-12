Catholics to name suspected abusers in Mississippi, Alabama

“As part of an ongoing effort to be transparent and accountable, the Catholic Diocese of Biloxi is reviewing clergy personnel files. We are doing this in conjunction with the Archdiocese of Mobile and the Dioceses of Jackson and Birmingham. In the near future, the Diocese of Biloxi will release the names of those members of the clergy removed from ministry for cause from the time of our establishment in 1977. If complaints of abuse are alleged to have happened prior to our founding, these are to be reported by the Diocese of Jackson. We join with all people of good will in praying for victims of abuse and earnestly urge all institutions, public and private, to shine a light of truth on a serious societal problem. The Diocese of Biloxi encourages anyone with knowledge of abuse to report it to the proper authorities.”