Burning power lines lead to house fire

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Firefighters responded to a house fire Monday afternoon that is believed to have been caused by burning power lines behind the home.
Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department say they responded to the home, located in the 2000 block of N 16th Street, just before 2 p.m. on Monday, November 12. Firefighters arrived on scene to find power lines burning behind the home. The fire then continued along the wires and made it to the house before Entergy officials could arrive. The fire spread to the attic of the home and throughout the house.
The home is considered a total loss. No injuries were reported.
The American Red Cross was called out to assist the resident.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.