Bike Baton Rouge set to hold 4th annual Cranksgiving food drive event

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Bike Baton Rouge is all set to hold its 4th annual Cranksgiving event on Saturday, November 17.
The event is both a scavenger hunt and a food drive. It originated in New York in 1999 and is now held in more than 80 cities across the country.
“We believe that there’s no better way to get around Baton Rouge than on a bicycle. Cranksgiving is a great way to show people how easy it is, all while contributing towards a great cause,” said Mika Torkkola, vice president of Bike Baton Rouge.
Participants will be given a map, shopping list, and a list of grocery stores. They must then ride to each store before returning with the food items, which will be donated to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank. Prizes will be awarded to the first and last finishers in various categories.
In 2017, more than 400 lbs of food was donated by nearly 100 participants.
Participants should bring their own bicycles and be prepared to ride about 12 miles. Shorter routes are available for families. Buying everything on the shopping list shouldn’t cost more than about $20, say officials with Bike Baton Rouge. The group also recommends participants bring bike locks and helmets.
The event will be held at City-Brooks Park beginning at 11 a.m. Most participants should be done by 2 p.m. An awards presentation will follow the event. For more information, click here.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.