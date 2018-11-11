Williamson, No. 4 Duke pull away from Army, 94-72

Duke: As dominant as the Blue Devils looked against Kentucky, they looked equally vulnerable during stretches of this one, perhaps proving that college basketball won't be as easy for these freshmen as they made it look in the Champions Classic. It wound up being another blowout, but there were plenty of teachable moments for Krzyzewski: Duke left far too many perimeter shooters open and too often settled for low-percentage shots — the 36 3-pointers attempted were its most since 2016.