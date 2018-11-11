Veterans enjoy free day at the Baton Rouge zoo

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The BREC Baton Rouge Zoo said thank you to veterans on Sunday with free admission.
Veterans and active military got in for free, and they got to welcome five guests. Sunday turned out to be a perfect day weather-wise, and officials said many animals prefer the colder temperatures and they were more active.
“It’s kind of a nice day today. It’s not super hot,” said Lee Schoen, the Curator of Birds. “It’s nice a sunny. The animals are real active because it’s not super hot.”
Schoen’s brother is a veteran who served in the U.S. Navy for around eight years. Schoen said he’s thankful that they can enjoy the animals he loves for free. “It’s a nice thing we can do,” Schoen said.
“It’s not much really... considering the sacrifices the veterans have made for us, but you know, if we can do something, we’ll do it.”
BREC does many other special events. To keep up with their schedule, and learn about more events around Baton Rouge, be sure to check out The Louisiana Weekend.
