Suspect arrested in homicide of two people burned in car

After five and a half hour stand-off, 34-year-old Dewayne Willie Watkins was taken into custody after jumping out of a window trying to escape. He was bitten by a K-9. Police also had a warrant for his arrest.
Authorities are still searching the home for weapons at this time.
According to Watkin’s mother, he is considered mentally ill.
There was a female inside of the home with the suspect who is also in custody. They are not sure if she was a hostage or an accomplice.
According to Cpl. Marcus Hines, nearly 40 units, including authorities from Caddo and Bossier parishes, Louisiana State Police, and the U.S. Marshals were in the 3600 block of Penick Street assisting in the stand-off.
Hines says the suspect was trying to escape by burrowing through the floor of the home.
More details will be released as we learn more information.
