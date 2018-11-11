Hundreds of families go home with groceries for Thanksgiving

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - It’s that time of year again. When you see volunteers flagging down unsuspecting motorists on Plank Road, that can only mean one thing. 'Tis the season, for giving.
“It’s all about feeding the hungry in our community and taking care of our brothers and sisters because that’s what we're here for,” says CEO of the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, Mike Manning. “We need to take care of each other.”
That giving mindset is was started this outreach effort last year.
Essential Credit Union and The Greater Baton Rouge Good Bank partnered to give out 400 hearty meals through the comfort of your own car.
The Drive-Thru Food Pantry was hosted Saturday at The Rock Church in Zachary.
Dozens of volunteers assembled and handed out enough groceries for families to have a full Thanksgiving meal, which included vegetables and a frozen hen.
“It’s really rewarding,” says Rick Williams, CEO of Essential Credit Union. “It feels very good to be able to give back. It’s a sense of paying it forward.”
One by one families were able to drive away knowing their next Thanksgiving meal was taken care of.
“We have some families that have 10 people in their family. it’s just hard to be able to feed that many people,” says Susan Coates with The Rock Church. “Having the holiday give away, it gives them some extra food that they can use to their holiday meal.”
Volunteers say this extra bag of love---they hope is what families need to make it through the holidays.
The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank says right now, they are in need of donations to help families get through the holidays. Officials say the food bank assists between 87,000-100,000 people each year.
Click here to make a donation.
