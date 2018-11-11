FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cloudy, cool Sunday with pockets of rain in the forecast

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Sunday will see cloudy, cool, and damp conditions persist. Highs today will only top out in the mid to upper 50s under mostly cloudy skies. A few pockets of sprinkles will be possible this afternoon.
Any measurable rain will hold off until after dark. Scattered, light showers are in the forecast late this evening. But showers and storms are expected to increase in coverage and intensity as we move through the day Monday.
A Marginal Risk for severe weather is in place for much of the viewing area for Monday morning into Monday mid afternoon. The main threat is for a stray tornado, but a widespread severe weather outbreak is not expected.
We also have a Marginal Risk for excessive rainfall through the day Monday. Rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches are expected across much of the area with a few localized spots picking up 3 to 4 inches. It’s in these localized spots that we could see some standing water on roadways and poorly drained areas.
A strong Canadian cold front pushes into the area and slowly drifts east late Monday into Tuesday. This will bring a surge of cold air for mid week. Models are beginning to split as to how Tuesday and Wednesday are shaping up.
The GFS brings the front through quickly leaving behind a light freeze Wednesday morning. The Euro and Canadian models are a bit slower and keep a few showers in the Tuesday and Wednesday morning forecasts.
The clouds with this scenario would keep freezing temperatures from occurring.
We do expect a clear out to end the week. A slight warm up will occur Friday and Saturday, but temperatures will remain cool for the weekend as a dry reinforcing cold front pushes in late Saturday into early Sunday. The extended outlook shows dry weather to start the following work week with a subtle warming trend.
