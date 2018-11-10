19th Mistletoe Market shopping extravaganza scheduled for Nov. 10 & 11

GONZALES, LA (WAFB) - The 19th Mistletoe Market shopping extravaganza is scheduled for this weekend, November 10 and 11, at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales.
Mistletoe Market has become one of the area’s biggest and most anticipated Christmas shopping events. Last year’s event attracted more than 5,000 families and over 120 vendors.
Admission is $6, and a portion of the proceeds goes towards children’s organizations in the Baton Rouge area. The event also offers free parking. Strollers are welcome.
This year, Mistletoe Market has extended hours. The event will be open Saturday, November 10 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Sunday, November 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
There will be daily giveaways, with prizes such as gift certificates for merchants participating in the event and vouchers for free admission. For more information, click here.
