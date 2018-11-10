Tariffs challenging Baton Rouge area businesses

GONZALES, LA (WAFB) - Brides have been walking down the aisle in dresses from Debbie’s Bridal for 15 years, but a tough economic environment could mean the wedding bells are fading in Gonzales.
“They keep saying, ‘The economy is great!’ And I’m like, ‘Okay, but if this business is closing and that business is closing, what do I need to do?’" owner, Debbie Traylor, said.
Traylor is preparing for one of her largest liquidation sales next week, but she says she’s not sure if she’ll restock once dresses are off the rack. “My customers are crying now and saying, ‘Are you closing or not?’ I’m honestly re-thinking it.”
Traylor says business is getting tough because Chinese manufacturers are offering cheaper prices online than brides and prom queens can find in stores. But cheaper prices don’t always translate to better deals. Traylor says customers come in on a regular basis complaining they’ve been ripped off by a foreign seller.
“Buying directly from the manufacturer cuts the middle man out," Traylor said. “I’m concerned as to what’s going to happen with my grandchildren. They’re not going to be needed."
President Donald Trump slapped tariffs on textiles from China in an effort to bring manufacturing jobs back to the United States, but until those jobs materialize, retailers like Traylor are forced to pay higher prices for Chinese-made products. As with any tariff, the government is asking sellers to be patient, but Traylor says she doesn’t know if she can afford it.
“Angelo’s, Toys R’ Us, all these businesses closing down. We get all of our stuff from China," Traylor said.
The problem isn’t limited to small or local businesses though. David’s Bridal is expected to declare bankruptcy, although it may not close any stores. Last year, when Alfred Angelo’s declared bankruptcy, thousands of brides-to-be were stranded with bits and pieces of the most important outfit they’ll ever wear.
Local stores, like Debbie’s Bridal, stepped in to help. For the consumer, it could mean blowout sales and cheaper prices brought on by closures, but if local stores cannot survive, there’s no backup plan for your happily ever after.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.