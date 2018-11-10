Saints' Dez Bryant hurt, calls injury the 'ultimate test'

FILE - In this Dec. 10, 2017, file photo, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) runs for a touchdown against the New York Giants during the second quarter of an NFL football game in East Rutherford, N.J. A person familiar with the situation says free-agent Dez Bryant and the New Orleans Saints have agreed on contract terms that will add the former Cowboys star to one of the NFL’s top offenses. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, because the roster move has not been announced. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File) (AP)