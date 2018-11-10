Morgan City man killed in St. Mary Parish crash

BAYOU VISTA, LA (WAFB) - A Morgan City man died in a two-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in St. Mary Parish, according to the Louisiana State Police.
Troopers began their investigation just after 5 a.m. on the crash that happened on US Hwy 90 near Delmar Ave. They learned that Josue Lorenzo Sanchez, 29, of Morgan City, died in the crash.
Troopers said the crash happened while Sanchez was driving a 2012 Nissan Altima westbound on US Hwy 90. At the same time, Charles Criss, 38, of Seguin, TX was driving a 2010 Peterbilt tractor-trailer westbound on US Hwy 90. The Nissan struck the rear of the tractor-trailer.
Sanchez, who troopers say was wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene of the crash.
Troopers are determining whether Sanchez was impaired at the time of the crash. A toxicology sample was taken and submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.
Criss was uninjured and not impaired during the crash. Troopers believe Sanchez may have been speeding during the incident.
The investigation is ongoing.
