LIVE SCORING: No. 7 LSU vs. Arkansas: Kickoff at 6:30

Information provided by LSUsports.net
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU puts its perfect record following defeats under head coach Ed Orgeron to the test on Saturday, as the Tigers (7-2, 4-2 SEC) take on Arkansas in Fayetteville.
The game will kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT on the SEC Network and WatchESPN.com, while coverage on the LSU Sports Radio Network – available online at LSUsports.net/live – begins at 4:30 p.m.
Under Orgeron, LSU is 7-0 following a defeat. Thanks to a strong schedule featuring three wins against top-10 teams and four against top-25, the Tigers only dropped to No. 7 in the College Football Playoff rankings.
That means a win over Arkansas (2-7, 0-5 SEC) would keep Orgeron’s squad in the hunt for a 10-win season and a New Year’s Six bowl berth.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.