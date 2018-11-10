FIRST ALERT: Marginal risk of severe weather on the way

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Expect a few light sprinkles tonight into early Sunday morning. Otherwise, it will be a cloudy, cool, and damp end to the weekend.
Morning lows Sunday will dip into the low to mid 40°s. We top out in the mid 50°s for afternoon highs.
Rain chances will stay very slim during most of the day. It’s not until late night that rain chances will start to increase as an area of low pressure approaches from the Western Gulf of Mexico and a Canadian cold front moves in from the north. The combination of these two features will deliver a wet and at times stormy Monday.
The Storm Prediction Center has the southern half of our viewing area under a Marginal Risk for severe weather. The Weather Prediction Center also has a Marginal Risk for isolated flash flooding for the entire area Monday. The severe threat will likely be early in the day as the low pushes into SE Louisiana.
The front will help push this system to the east quickly, but the front itself will bring another chance for heavy rain during the afternoon Monday. Most will pick up between 1-2 inches with a few spots maybe seeing as much as 4 inches. It’s in these 4-inch spots that we could see some localized street and flood prone area flooding.
The front pushes through late Monday into early Tuesday. A few lingering showers will be possible on the back side of the front, but the front will deliver a big cool down as we move into mid week. A light freeze is forecast for the local area Wednesday and Thursday mornings. Protect the pets and the plants, but this won’t be a pipe issue.
Some moderation in temperature is expected moving into the following weekend. The weekend forecast looks really nice.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.